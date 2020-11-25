Megan Thee Stallion Wears Cropped Jacket While Modeling Jeans From Her Fashion Nova Collection

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The rapper has had a busy year and has become one of pop culture’s most talked-about names.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in a cropped blue jacket that featured a zip-up hood. Underneath, Megan wore a white crop top that helped display her midriff and belly button piercing. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted jeans taken from her new Fashion Nova clothing collection. Megan rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and accessorized herself with rings and a large chain featuring a “hot girl” pendant. She styled her long dark curly hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan — who recently released her debut album, Good News — was snapped from the waist-up in front of a plain wall. The songstress was captured side-on and flashed her middle finger directly at the camera lens with her tongue poking out.

In the next slide, the Grammy Award-nominated star gave fans a view from behind and sported an over the shoulder pose.

In the fourth frame, Megan directly faced the photographer and placed her thumbs in her jean pockets. She pushed her locks over her left shoulder and stared in front with her lips parted.

In the fifth and final pic, Megan sported a similar stance. However, she positioned her head and body to the side.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 960,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 17.4 million followers.

“The baddest of all the bad b*tches,” one user wrote.

“She’s as beautiful as a rose,” another person shared.

“You look so good,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful and lovey,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended the American Music Awards and took home the trophy for Favorite Song – Rap / Hip-Hop. Megan accepted her award in a short lime-green dress that featured crystallized straps and cups. According to Insider, her garment is taken from Area’s fall 2020 collection. She accessorized herself with numerous rings, a watch, and small stud earrings. Megan completed her look with black strappy heels and scraped back her long, wavy dark locks off her face.