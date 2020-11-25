Pauly D Flirts With Girlfriend Nikki Hall On Instagram After She Posts A Snap Wearing A Sports Bra & Leggings

Pauly D, a star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, exchanged flirty messages with his girlfriend Nikki Hall in an Instagram thread, to the delight of their fans and followers. The comments came after Nikki posted a snap in which she wore a sports bra and leggings.

The photo showed Nikki standing alone in front of a neutral-toned background. She wore a baby blue sports bra and matching leggings from Lounge Apparel, tagging the brand in the caption. She also shared an inspirational quote.

Nikki stared directly at the camera and did not smile. Her right arm rested at her side. Nikki’s left elbow was bent and her hand was at her waist. She sported hoop earrings, and her dark hair was straightened and worn loose.

The set was unadorned save for a band just underneath her breasts with the brand logo on it. The waistband of the leggings featured the same design.

In the comments section, Pauly asked Nikki for her phone number.

“new phone, who dis?” she responded.

The duo met during the first season of the reality television series Double Shot at Love. Pauly decided that after spending an extraordinary amount of time with Nikki over all the other women who competed for his heart, he chose to ride solo and sent her home. For Season 2, Nikki joined several of the other castmates who had previously competed at a suite Pauly and Vinny shared in Las Vegas.

After initially being unable to get over how she was treated by Pauly, Nikki realized she was not over him, and the two rekindled their relationship. They spent the night together in the finale and left viewers thinking they would take their relationship slow and see where it went. Fans would later find out that she moved in with Pauly shortly after the pandemic started to see how they would get along if they were together all the time. Thus far it has appeared to be working, and Nikki will appear on new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Fans thought the couple’s exchange was adorable.

“Aww, I just love yall 2 together!!! From day 1 the bond that yall had was too strong and the way yall looked at each other! I’m so happy for you both and hope this is forever,” penned one supporter.

“You look, beautiful babe, this is definitely your color,” wrote a second follower.

“Beauty in blue,” remarked a third Instagram user.