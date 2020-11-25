Kindly Myers Poses With Her ‘Most Spoiled Baby’ While Sporting Cheeky Swimsuit & Cowboy Boots

Playboy model Kindly Myers has been giving her fans plenty of content to get excited about. On Wednesday, she shared a photo that saw her flaunting her amazing physique rocking a cheeky swimsuit as she posing with one of her beloved horses.

The post was geotagged in Nashville, Tennessee, and the photo captured Kindly standing next to a brown horse on a lawn. Part of a barn and a wooden fence were visible off to one side of the frame. A row of thick trees was blurred behind them. Kindly stood with her back to the camera at a slight angle, giving her followers a nice look at her booty as she held the reigns.

Kindly’s bathing suit was black, and it had high-cut legs that showed off her perky derrière. Because of the way she was standing, not much of the front of the garment could be seen. That being said, it had a halter-style neck and cups that flashed a bit of side boob. The number also featured a belt with a gold buckle cinched around her waist. She completed her look with a pair of studded, brown cowboy boots with short, chunky heels.

The model posed with one knee slightly bent and her heel raised, accentuating her booty. Sunlight hit her skin, calling attention to her toned thighs. She wore her long hair down and styled straight. The ends dangled just above her butt, calling attention to the sexy curve of her lower back. A faint tan line on her lower hip drew the eye to taut abs. Her shapely arms and upper back were also hard to miss. She looked over her her shoulder at the lens with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption, she mentioned that the horse was spoiled. She also credited the photographer.

Dozens of Kindly’s admirers took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Wow stunning beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding several emoji including a heart-eye smiley face and a peach.

“Best pic of the day,” a second fan chimed in.

“You’re so pretty!!!” gushed a third Instagram user, including three red heart emoji.

“Good morning Kindly! What a beautiful horse!! Goes along with his beautiful owner!!” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the week, Kindly showed off her fabulous figure in another black swimsuit that was a bit more revealing. It was a skimpy bikini that had put plenty of skin on display. She faced the camera, flashed her hourglass shape and ample chest while pulling on the strings on the bottoms.