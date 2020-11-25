Jessica Simpson Lifts Skirt To Show Some Skin While Modeling The Perfect Holiday Dress

Jessica Simpson looked elegant and festive in a brand new photo published to the Instagram story of her fashion brand account this week.

Jessica — who is well remembered for playing the role of Daisy Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard movie — showed off her killer legs a bit as she lifted her skirt to flash some skin in her gorgeous holiday dress.

The singer rocked a garment that featured a dark background and a pink and purple floral pattern. The top boasted short, ruffled sleeves which showcased her lean arms, and also included a dipping neckline that exposed ample décolletage.

The dress was cinched at the waist to flaunt her slim midsection. The ruffled hemline of the skirt added an extra touch of glam, which Jessica opted to play up by rocking a pair of silver sparkle boots with pointed toes. She also accessorized with a chain and pendant around her neck and bracelets on both of her wrists.

Jessica posed in front of a large black metal fireplace, which was surrounded by a dark wood mantel. The structure featured intricate designs and was nearly as tall as she was. A mirror with a golden frame also hung above the fireplace.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

In the reflection of the mirror, a large, softly lit chandelier could be seen glowing in the glass. Over the top of the mirror, a message that read, “Perfect dress… Sparkle boots… Holiday ready!” could be seen written in gold italic lettering.

Jessica stood on a hardwood floor with her hip pushed out and one hand resting near her thigh. She used her other hand to grab a fistful of the frock and lift her skirt up in order to fully expose her footwear. She pulled her shoulders back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera with her lips pursed.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in voluminous waves which fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Jessica is no stranger to showing off her epic curves while dressing in attention-grabbing ensembles. She’s become known as a fashionista who is often looked to as inspiration by other style enthusiasts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former reality TV star recently sizzled when she posed in gray sweats with black trim while rocking a matching crop top and red plaid boots. That post was popular among her fans, who have clicked the like button over 2,500 times and left over 30 comments on it to date.