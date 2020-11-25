Bri Teresi Rocks An Unbuttoned Top & Short Skirt At The Country Club: ‘Wanna Play?’

Bri Teresi sizzled in the latest golf-inspired post added to her Instagram page. The model has been sharing several images from her time at the links, and her most recent social media share is no exception.

The sizzling new snap captured Bri posed outside on the putting green. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was at the Alta Sierra Country Club, where she appeared to be in the middle of a round of golf. She stood slightly off-center, holding a flag behind her back. Bri faced her chest toward the camera, meeting the lens with a sultry stare. She curved her hips at an angle and covered one thigh with the opposite.

Bri’s sexy choice of apparel quickly captured the attention of her adoring fans. On her upper half, she sported a red top that matched the color of the flag that she was holding. The garment was cropped near her ribs, allowing her to show off her taut tummy. She wore the front of the piece unbuttoned, and its deep v-neckline offered a great view of her voluptuous chest. It also had capped sleeves that were worn a few inches above her bicep.

The model teamed the look with a white skirt with pleated fabric that gave it a sporty vibe. It had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist. The bottom hemline hit high on her leg, exposing her beautifully bronzed thighs. Bri kept her accessories simple, rocking a dainty silver necklace with a cross charm that nearly touched the top of her cleavage.

In her caption, she asked fans if they wanted to play, making sure to tag her photographer snapping the sultry shot. She also added a series of haghtags to complete the post. As of this update, the image has only been live on Bri’s page for under 24 hours, but it’s managed to earn more than 6,900 likes and 200-plus comments. Most Instagrammers were quick to compliment Bri’s killer curves while a few more asked questions about her golf game.

“You look so stunning. I would love to play a round of golf with you so i could admire your beauty,” one follower wrote, adding a trail of red hearts.

“Would love to play a few rounds with you beautiful. We can then head for the 19th hole for some refreshments and chat,” another fan suggested.

“You’re a pretty girl, successful modeling,” a third gushed, adding a series of flames.

“You’re very pretty I hope and have a wonderful day today,” one more exclaimed.