Debbie Gibson, 50, Dazzles In A Sparkly Miniskirt And White Tank Top While Trimming Her Tree

Debbie's adorable dogs made an appearance in her holiday-themed video.

On Tuesday, November 24, Debbie Gibson helped her Instagram fans get into the holiday spirit with a festive and fun video full of sparkle.

The “Shake Your Love” hitmaker was filmed rocking a cute outfit while she trimmed her Christmas tree. Debbie, 50, dazzled in a sequin miniskirt that showed off her fabulously fit legs. The glittery garment featured large stripes of gold, pink, and turquoise. She also wore a bright pink zippered hoodie over a white tank top.

She later removed the cozy coat to reveal that her shirt featured a wreath crafted out of silver tinsel, pink ribbon, and small coordinating round ornaments. She completed her flashy look with a pair of large hoop earrings. Her blond hair was pulled back in a low chignon.

The pop icon looked merry and full of pep as she hopped up and down in front of her Christmas tree, which was a cotton candy hue that complemented her ensemble. She struggled to untangle a large knot of white fairy lights before showing her fans what they looked like once they were on the tree.

She showed off more of her playful side by wearing a gold tinsel garland around her neck like a feather boa. Fans also got to see the glass ornaments that she decorated with. They included balls that sparkled and shone, along with a few snowflakes. She gave her viewers a closer look at a special gold ornament shaped like a dachshund.

Debbie’s adorable long-bodied dogs made an appearance in the footage as well. Her joy was clearly infectious, as the pint-sized pooches couldn’t seem to stop wagging their tails and jumping around. She received a few licks from one of the canines when she joined them on the floor.

The “Stand Your Ground” songstress switched up her look a bit at the end of the video. She added a frosting-colored beanie, and she traded her hoodie for a holographic white coat. On her feet, she wore a pair of glittery silver ankle boots with high heels and pointed toes. The musical accompaniment that Debbie chose for her festive footage was her own recording of the Christmas classic, “Sleigh Ride.”

Debbie’s upload provided a glimpse of some of her flamboyant home decor, which included a bedazzled black carousel horse and a mirrored grand piano.

The singer’s followers found a lot to love in her video, and they took to the comments section to let her know how much they enjoyed it.

“If anyone can look at this and not grin they are not human. This kind of joy is contagious. Love ya Deb,” wrote one fan.

“You look truly sensational,” another message read.

“Providing me inspiration to get in to the spirit of the season!” a third admirer chimed in.