Dua Lipa Rocks Killer Leather Knee-High Boots With Silky Black Ensemble

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of snapshots of herself. The chart-topping singer is known for taking risks when it comes to fashion and wore an eye-catching ensemble for her most recent post.

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker stunned in what looked to be a long-sleeved top that was made out of silk material. The item of clothing was one-shouldered and featured a slit around the armpit area. Lipa tucked the attire into her high-waisted shorts of the same color and material. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off her incredible legs. She teamed the look with black leather knee-high boots that had silver zips down the side. Her footwear had a sheer heel and a chunky metal sole. Lipa tied her brunette hair up in a ponytail and accessorized herself with numerous rings. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked down her arms.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was captured side-on while crouching in front of what was seemingly a black garage door. She placed one hand on the door and the other on the side of her upper thigh. The songstress gazed directly in front of her and put on a fierce display in a complete profile position.

In the next slide, Lipa posed in a similar position but looked at the camera with one eye closed. She poked out her tongue and rested both her feet on tiptoes.

In the tags, the two-time Grammy Award winner credited her fashion stylist Lorenzo Posocco, hairstylist Anna Cofone, makeup artist Samantha Lau, nail artist Michelle Humphrey for helping her look glam.

Lipa geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 600,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 55.3 million followers.

“Dua give me some of your hotness,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL BYE I LOVE YOU,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You are a gift from god,” remarked a third fan.

“When her outfit is more expensive than your whole education,” a fourth admirer commented.

At this year’s American Music Awards, Lipa dazzled fans in a short white dress with sparkly gold-and-silver cups that were decorated to look like seashells. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets, rings, and a necklace.