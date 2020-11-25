Donny Osmond Relates To Justin Bieber’s Song ‘Lonely’ & Claims It ‘Really Hit Home For Me’

Legendary singer Donny Osmond revealed in an interview with People Magazine that he related to Justin Bieber’s song “Lonely” and claimed that it really hit home for him after 60 years in the spotlight. He shared a link to the article in a new Instagram post, as seen here.

In the caption of the share, Donny said that child stardom is a rare experience that few can truly understand or relate to. He explained that despite the tidal waves of attention, massive crowds of screaming fans, and press watching your every move, Donny still felt a sense of debilitating loneliness. He concluded his statement by saying that he understood what Justin had been through and that he admired the way he had changed his life.

In the new tune, Justin spoke of the way he was criticized as a child and how his every move was watched. He felt lonely, despite all the adulation as one of the most popular teen idols of the 2000s. His career began to skyrocket when he was at the tender age of 14.

Donny related to the adoration Justin experiences. In the early 1970s, Donny was the breakout star of The Osmond Brothers, and when barely in his teens, chased by and idolized by millions of teenaged girls. This lasted throughout the decade until his marriage to Debbie Glenn in 1979.

“When you go from hysteria and people screaming your name and you go back to pure silence and you’re so alone, you can’t go out,” Donny explained of his experience as a teen star to People.

Keystone/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

“I remember crawling up into a ball. In a corner and crying my eyes out really from loneliness. So I know what Justin’s going through, what he’s been through. And it was at that time in my life, I thought I need to take care of myself,” he continued.

The person that Donny said saved him was Debbie, with whom he just celebrated 42 years of marriage. They wed when Donny was 20 and Debbie had just turned 19.

Justin has also cited his wife, Hailey Bieber, as the woman who continues to ground him. The two were married in September 2018 when he was 24, and she was 22.

Donny’s fans shared their feelings regarding the similarities between the two men in the comments section of the post.

“I hope you are no longer feeling that way. We were always there for you as we are now. You just couldn’t see us. Love you!” penned one follower.

“A song together would be incredible!! Justin really has changed his life! I think his wife has helped and supported him too,” remarked a second Instagram follower.