Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Tiny Crop Top

Jilissa Zoltko sizzled in a new three-photo update she shared to Instagram. The American model showed off major cleavage on Tuesday, November 24, as she posed for the camera while wearing a revealing crop top.

In the first photo, Jilissa was captured sitting on the floor. Clad in a top-and-trousers combo, she confidently flaunted her fit physique in front of the camera. She bent her knees, with one leg tucked near her body. The babe playfully bit her thumb as she gazed into the lens and sported a big smile.

In the second snap, the influencer placed her right arm on her knee while her left hand rested on the other leg. As she faced the photographer, she slightly lowered her chin and wore a serious expression.

The third pic featured Jilissa in a similar stance. This time, she placed both of her hands on her thighs as she looked to the side. She smiled widely, her pearly whites showing. Her flawless skin appeared radiant and glowing as it was illuminated by sunlight.

Jilissa wore a taupe crop top made of ribbed material. It had a scooped neckline which showcased a nice amount of décolletage. The garment also had a snug fit which highlighted her cleavage. The sleeveless design also helped accentuate her arms.

She sported a pair of matching trousers. The pants looked comfortable and loose-fitting, but the thick stretchable band perfectly hugged her slim waist and obscured her navel from view.

Jilissa accessorized with a gold bangle and a ring. She left her blond locks loose, and most of them cascaded over her shoulder. The wavy hairstyle suited her nicely.

In the caption, Jilissa revealed that her set was from Lounge Apparel and tagged the brand in the post. She also added information about the retailer’s Black Friday sale.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the sizzling update. As of this writing, the new post has received more than 23,400 likes and over 280 comments. Her avid admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Some didn’t seem very confident with words and instead decided to express their thoughts using a trail of emoji.

“Such a good color!” wrote a follower.

“You have that million-dollar smile! You are so beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“You make everything look amazing. What a beauty. You have the best smile on IG!” added a third fan.