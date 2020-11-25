Bella Thorne Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Booty In Black Pantyhose While Gushing Over Her Boyfriend

Bella showed off all of her lovely gifts.

Bella Thorne was in full celebration mode for her most recent Instagram update this week. The singer/actress gushed over her adoring boyfriend as she showed some skin in a skimpy little outfit.

Bella, 23, opened up a bit about her personal life as she shared three new snaps of herself looking overjoyed and radiant while on the set of her new movie.

The stunning redhead smiled from ear to ear as she rocked a look which seemed to be inspired by the 1990s. Her white tank top featured thin spaghetti straps which put a spotlight on her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a scooped neckline which showcased her décolletage.

She added a gray plaid miniskirt, giving her the chance to flaunt her killer legs, covered in black pantyhose. The sheer garment conformed to her curves and clung to her hips. The ensemble was completed with a pair of knee-high black boots which featured a bright red sole and tied the style together perfectly.

Bella added just the right amount of accessories to the outfit. She sported a pair of modest gold hoop earrings, as well as multiple rings on her fingers. She wore layered chains around her neck and also a thin bracelet on her wrist, which was complemented by a chunky watch with a navy blue band.

In the first photo, Bella sat on a red couch with a bouquet of flowers in her hand. She had a large teddy bear sitting next to her and some balloons in the background. She leaned forward with a smile on her face.

The second shot featured the actress leaning back with her legs crossed in front of her to flash a peek at her booty while her skirt was raised. The final pic saw Bella looking down at her flowers with joy on her face.

She wore her long, red hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands which hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that her boyfriend, Ben, had sent her all of the thoughtful gifts. She gushed over her man as she opened up about how hard she’s been working on her new projects.

Bella’s 24.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts about the snaps. The photos garnered more than 606,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they went live on the platform.

“You’re gorgeous as always,” one follower wrote.

“You deserve all the flowers Bella,” another user remarked.

