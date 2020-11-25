Melissa Riso Stretches Her Arms In A String Bikini While Showing Off Her ‘Perfect Tan’

Melissa Riso flaunted her bombshell body on Instagram with another steamy snap that likely sent temperatures soaring. The November 24 update came a few days before Thanksgiving, and saw the Riso modeling some incredibly sexy swimwear.

The photo captured her posing off-center against a wood wall. She stretched her arms over her head, bending one at the elbow and extending the opposite over her head. Riso faced her chest toward the camera, meeting the lens with a sultry stare. The photo was cropped near her lower thighs, but fans were still treated to a great view of her bombshell curves.

She opted for a string bikini that hugged her hourglass figure in all the right ways. The piece featured a bold green fabric that popped against her “perfect tan.” It had a set of tiny, triangular cups that hardly contained her ample bust, which came spilling out of the middle. Each cup had stitching around the perimeter, leaving a little bit of loose fabric that gave it a ruffled look. The front of the garment had a set of long bows that tied in the center of her bust, drawing further attention to Melissa’s ample assets.

The television personality teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were just as sexy. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered her frontside, leaving a tease of her shapely thighs in view. It had thin, string sides that were tied in dainty bows high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and flat tummy. Riso kept her accessories simple for the steamy snap, opting for a dainty gold necklace on her collar.

The social media star wore her long, brunette locks with a side part and loose waves. An equal amount of hair spilled over her back and shoulders, grazing her chest on the way down. In her caption, Riso made sure to credit Golden Glow in Los Angeles for coming to her house for a spray tan before her photoshoot. She also made sure to tag her photographer and credit him for snapping the sexy shot.

It has not taken long for social media users to take notice of the sultry image. The post has accrued more than 18,000 likes and 300-plus comments in its short time live. Most fans were quick to rave over Riso’s bikini body.

“Beautiful suit absolutely gorgeous looking,” one follower complimented, adding a few green hearts.

“You look so cute princess,” a second fan chimed in.

“Love love love sexyi woman top absolutey Melissa,” another raved with the addition of a trail of flames.

“Always sweetie and beautiful. Nice to me,” a fourth commented.