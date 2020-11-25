Meg Kylie Shows Serious Cleavage In Lace Bra & Panties For Latest Update

Meg Kylie raised temperatures on Tuesday, November 24, when she teased her 842,000 Instagram followers in a saucy new update. In her most recent share, the Australian influencer showcased her bombshell curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set that flaunted her killer figure and assets.

Meg rocked a two-toned bra-and-panty combo. It had a white base with yellow floral patterns all over. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. The cups had a scalloped hem and a snug fit that hugged her buxom curves. The undergarment featured see-through cups with an underwire that pushed up her bust. Her cleavage was on display, thanks to the deep neckline. Narrow straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer and lace fabric. It boasted a low-cut waistline that helped accentuate her flat tummy and abs. Like the top, the waistband had scalloped edges. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

The provocative snapshot showed the 23-year-old posing indoors. She chose to have her picture taken in her living room as she posed beside the couch. The shot was well-lit, with sunlight coming in from the nearby window, making it conducive for indoor photography.

The image showed a close-up look of her body from her thighs to half of her face. She struck a seductive pose by angling her body sideways, thighs apart. She was holding a white rose and tugged at her bottoms.

While not fully shown in the picture, Meg tied her highlighted tresses into a low ponytail. The hairstyle kept most of her locks away from her face and shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, a chain necklace, and rings.

In the caption, Meg revealed that her set came from Lounge Underwear and that the brand has an ongoing sale. She tagged the online retailer in both the post and the photo.

Meg’s newest social media share garnered more than 19,500 likes and an upward of 170 comments in less than 24 hours of going live on the platform. A lot of her online supporters dropped compliments about her fit physique. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snap.

“You are beautiful, my queen. You look like a real goddess in this pic,” a fan wrote.

“What an amazing figure! I would buy another sexy set for you if you let me,” commented another follower.

“How is it that you always look so good in pictures? Your skin is too perfect!” a third admirer added.