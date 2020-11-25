Wolf Van Halen ‘Blown Away’ By The Success Of ‘Distance’ & Says ‘I Wish You Were Here To See This Pop’

Wolf Van Halen remarked that he was “blown away” by the critical response to his first solo tune “Distance” and wrote a touching note to his late father, Eddie, in the caption of an Instagram post where he spoke of some wonderful news.

The song has hit the Number 1 spot in the categories of Hard Rock Digital Sales, and Hot Hard Rock. It also scored a Number 2 position in Rock Digital Sales, Number 9 in Hot Rock and Alternative, Number 20 in Mainstream Rock, and Number 32 in rock airplay on the Billboard Charts as seen in his Instagram post shared here.

In a caption that accompanied the list of accolades, Wolf stated that he was blown away by the response to his music and was thankful to each and every person that listened to it. He called the period since his father’s death an incredibly difficult time and admitted that releasing “Distance” and seeing it resonate with so many had been such a therapeutic experience.

The first to comment was his mother and Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, who shared in a statement that she was so proud of their son, his strength, and his equanimity. She ended her statement with a declaration of love “to the moon and back.”

Wolf’s girlfriend Andrea called her boyfriend “amazing.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Other followers of Wolf’s added their own comments regarding the continued accolades.

“It was therapeutic for so many of us too, obviously not in exactly the same way, but it was. And this will bring comfort to a lot of people in similar situations as yours for years and years to come. You deserve every accolade you get, so incredibly well done,” wrote one fan.

“Can’t wait to hear the whole record,” penned a second follower.

“An amazing tune with universal sentiments, good job Wolf,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan said that Wolf was a really good musician and that his dad knew about his success.

Wolf posted about his dad’s passing via a social media post seen here where he stated that Eddie was the best dad he could ever ask for and every moment he shared with him, both on and off stage, was a gift. Wolf said that when he wrote the song, Eddie continued to struggle with various health issues. He began to think of what life would be like without his beloved pop and how much he would be missed. This motivated him to create a tribute to one of the greatest inspirations in his life.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the song had hit number one on the iTunes chart on November 17.