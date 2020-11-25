Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Underboob & Booty In Sexy Series Of Bathroom Selfies

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new photo series that featured her modeling a set of workout gear that showcased her impressive curves in a number of ways.

The photos were taken in a bathroom, with a pair of sinks and mirrors visible in the background as Katya held her phone in one hand while posing for selfies. In the first shot, she posed with her other hand raised while standing partly in profile, offering her viewers a good look at the tiny black sports bra she was wearing. The top revealed quite a bit of the model’s ample cleavage but was notably short enough to expose quite a bit of her underboob as well as her rock-hard abs.

Katya paired the skimpy top with a pair of light gray booty shorts with the brand name printed on the light green waistband.

The second photo featured Katya holding her phone horizontally and posing with her back mostly turned. This allowed her to flaunt her curvy booty and show a glimpse of the back part of her sports bra. Based on what was visible, the top appeared to have a racerback design that let her show off her toned arms and muscular back.

The third image was very similar to the first, except for the position of her right hand, which was touching her hair as she flashed a half-smile while taking the selfie.

In the caption, Katya explained that her update was a promotional post for EHP Labs and its Black Friday sale. She informed her followers that they can get discounts on the company’s products if they enter a special code. The model also mentioned which flavors of EHP’s supplements are her favorites and “most used.”

Since going live about 11 hours ago, the post has been a huge hit with Katya’s fans, receiving more than 155,000 likes and 600 replies. Many of her admirers took the time to praise the influencer in the comments section for her striking looks and her gym-honed physique.

“Breath taking gorgeous figure,” one user wrote, topping off their comment with a plethora of different emoji.

“Sweet dreams, my gorgeous,” a second person remarked, adding three kiss emoji and a red heart.

“She is next level,” a third fan commented with a pair of heart-eye emoji.

This isn’t the first time this week that Katya has showcased her assets for her 7.9 million followers. On Monday afternoon, she shared a snap that showed her flaunting her derriere and her thick thighs while taking an outdoor shower at the beach.