WWE News: Legendary Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement To Join Impact Wrestling

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Impact Wrestling has revealed that WWE legend Jazz is coming out of retirement to team with Jordynne Grace during the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament to crown a new champion. The duo will pair up next week to take on Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle.

The news might be a surprise to some fans, as Jazz announced that she had wrestled her last match earlier this year. Her original intentions were to participate in a farewell tour before hanging up her boots.

However, those plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing travel restrictions and forcing most companies to enter a hiatus period.

As the WrestlingNews.co article highlighted, Jazz opened up about her decision to call it a day during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“I’ve been having issues with my knees and my back and a lot more issues physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why I had to forfeit the NWA title. I have two beautiful daughters and I have to focus on them right now.”

Prior to her retirement, Jazz worked in NWA and even made an appearance for AEW. Given that she’s been an active wrestler until as recently as a few months ago, she won’t have to shake off much ring rust.

Her interview with Van Vliet also suggested that the former WWE star wants to end her career on her terms. More wrestling promotions have started opening back up again recently, which means she might have more places to compete should she decide to embark on a retirement tour.

It’s currently unknown how long Jazz will be in Impact for. However, it’s highly possible that her appearance in the tournament will serve as her goodbye to her supporters as an in-ring performer. WrestlingNews.co speculated that her deal will be short-term for the purposes of the event.

Most sports entertainment fans will remember Jazz from her tenures in ECW and WWE. She was known for being a tough and credible in-ring performer during a time when women’s wrestling was an afterthought by major promotions in the United States.

Her time in ECW was short-lived as the company went bankrupt within one year of her arrival. However, she made a strong impression on the fans due to her tendency to compete against — and defeat — male performers.

During her time in Vince McMahon’s corporation, she won the Women’s Championship on two occasions and had memorable feuds against Trish Stratus and Victoria.