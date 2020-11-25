Courtney Stodden Straddles A Motorcycle In Thigh-High Boots For Curvy Photo: ‘Vroom’

The reality star showed serious curves.

Courtney Stodden revealed her motorcycle riding skills this week as she hopped on a bike at the gas station. The former Couples Therapy star wowed in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on November 24 that showed her straddling the vehicle in skintight pants and thigh-high boots.

Courtney put safety first and wore a large black helmet that covered her eyes. She pulled the visor down as she turned her head to the right to look at the camera while gripping the handlebars with both hands.

The “Orange Juice and Pink Pills” hitmaker let her long, blond hair cascade down her back and over her shoulder.

The 26-year-old star flaunted her seriously slim waist in a ribbed, long sleeved blue top with three large gold buttons from her lower arm to her wrist. She also showed off her toned legs in light blue denim jeans that highlighted her enviable curves. Courtney paired the bottoms with black suede high-heeled stiletto boots that were pulled up over her bent knees.

She sat with her toned legs either side of the vehicle, which appeared to be a Suzuki Boulevard C50 with shiny silver and black bodywork.

According to her geotag, she was in Hollywood, California, and pulled up next to a gas pump with a white brick wall behind her.

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother U.K. and Celebs Go Dating star had a message for her haters in the caption and added the hashtag “#Vroom” as she seemingly prepared to ride away.

The upload proved to be a hit with her almost 290,000 followers, amassing over 2,200 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Looking fabulous! as usual,” one person commented with a heart emoji.

“You tell em babe!” another fan wrote with a heart, praising hands, and 100 symbol, referring to her caption.

“It looks like the bike was designed exactly for you!,” another commented.

“Lovely curvy picture, love the bike too,” a fourth wrote with a winking face.

The snap was uploaded after Courtney previously set pulses racing last week when she flashed some skin in pink leopard-print underwear for another sultry Instagram upload.

In that photo, which was taken from a high-angle, she basked in soft pink lighting with a satin robe with fluffy edges over her shoulders. She again had her long hair down and pursed her lips while gazing into the camera lens.

“I got it from my mama #picoftheday,” Courtney wrote in the caption.