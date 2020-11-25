Victoria Villarroel Wears Risqué Lace Lingerie In New Instagram Post

Victoria Villarroel teased her Instagram fans with a smoking-hot update today. In the most recent share, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant showcased her incredibly toned physique in a scandalous bra-and-panty combo.

The provocative snapshots showed the Venezuelan model posing indoors. She chose an area close to the window for ample lighting. Victoria made use of her phone’s front camera to capture the sizzling selfies.

In the first snap, she held the mobile device with her left hand and angled her body at a certain angle. The babe bent one of her legs and placed her right hand on her thigh. She gazed down at the lens with a sultry look on her face. Her bombshell curves were illuminated by the indirect sunlight, which made her tanned skin appear radiant in the shot.

The second image featured a close-up look of her body from her upper thighs to her chest. While her face was not shown, viewers were still satisfied with the view.

Victoria wore a black bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her fantastic figure and ample assets. The bra featured classic balconette cups that were mostly made of lace. The cups were cut so small that it hardly contained her perky breasts. Notably, the piece was see-through, but the angle obscured her nipples from exposure. Its plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage, which made some of her viewers feel excited. The stretchable band that hugged her midriff had the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She sported matching panties that were also made of the same lacy material. The waistband had the brand’s logo repeatedly printed on it. The high-cut design also exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area.

Victoria left her brunette locks untied and parted in the middle. She wore clips and let the straight strands fall over her shoulders. She accessorized with two layers of gold necklaces and nothing else.

In the caption, Victoria wrote something about Lounge Underwear’s “Black Friday sale.” She tagged the brand in the post and the photo.

In less than a day of being published on her social media page, the new upload garnered more than 161,000 likes and over 550 comments. A lot of her avid admirers wrote compliments about her body, and other followers praised her beauty. Countless other fans were left speechless, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts.

“You are so beautiful!! Your face shape, nose, and lips are too adorable,” a fan wrote.

“You are art,” commented another follower.

“I’m in love with your beauty, and I’m sure you are a great person. You look amazing in these pics,” a third social media user added.