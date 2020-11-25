Anna Duggar Says ‘Family Is Forever’ In New IG Post With Husband Josh & Their 6 Children

Anna Duggar shared a new Instagram photo of her husband Josh and their six children, and she wrote that family was forever in its accompanying caption. Anna and Josh, who were wed in 2008, look happy as they sat among their brood in a snap taken in an outdoor setting.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, smiled for their camera with their kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella. The couple had chosen to use the same theme employed by Josh’s parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, which was to have every one of their children have a name that began with the same letter. Josh is the only child of the matriarch and patriarch of the family to use that same method of naming their brood.

In the snap, the family sat down atop a blanket in a wooded area. The three boys and three girls, all similar in looks, wore dark-colored outfits in tones of blue, brown, tan, and white. They all smiled for the camera as they encircled their parents, who wore matching dark blue shirts.

The backdrop was filled with large trees which appeared to be in the middle of their leaves changing color, dark green grass, and a landscape of small hills.

In the caption of the image, Anna expressed her joy over her family. She used the following hashtags to conclude her post; little Duggars and family.

She admitted to a fan that even though she gave birth without any medical intervention to all her children, she always had it in the back of her head that she would someday use it. Anna responded to the person who asked about her natural births that she always said with each pregnancy that the next time, she would get an epidural the next time.

Many of her followers applauded her for what they said was her wise way of looking at the world, particularly during tough times,

“My favorite quote you ever had was about not ‘turning a tragedy into a catastrophe’ and that stuck with me all these years!” wrote one follower.

“I always remember you saying…..just do the next right thing for the next 5 minutes…..I’ve thought of that countless times over the years. It has served me well. You’re such a wise woman,” penned a second fan.

“Amen sister! Friends come and go… The family will remain always,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“What a beautiful family picture!” claimed a fourth fan.