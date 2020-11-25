Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Revealing White Set That Flaunts Her Flawless Figure

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 865,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot duo of snaps in which she flaunted her figure in a sexy ensemble. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha rocked an ensemble from the brand Oh Polly. She tagged the label in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers wanted to pick up the set for themselves.

For the first shot, Tarsha stretched out on a white leather couch with a curved back and a pillow to her left. She showed off a serious amount of cleavage in a crop top with a plunging neckline. The garment was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms exposed, and the look had a horizontal band wrapping around her slim waist, just below her breasts. In addition to her chest, she also had a sliver of her stomach on display in the look.

Tarsha paired the skimpy shirt with a miniskirt that clung to every inch of her curves. The bottoms were high-waisted, accentuating her hourglass shape, and the material hugged her pert posterior and shapely hips. The piece had ruched detailing along the side, and the straps dangled down her thigh. The hem came just a few inches down her legs, leaving her sculpted stems on display.

She kept her accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace, and she had a cream-colored Saint Laurent bag with a gold chain strap on the couch beside her. She added a few extra inches to her height with sexy sandals that had a chunky heel and ankle strap detail. Her long locks were parted in the middle and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls.

In the second shot, she stood at the bottom of a luxurious set of stairs that were illuminated by panels of frosted lit glass in the gaps between steps. A glass railing with a wooden bar was visible to her right, and Tarsha held her bag in one hand while placing the other on the bar. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance as she flaunted her curves in the sexy look. Her bronzed skin looked stunning against the pale hue of the two-piece set.

The post received over 5,500 likes as well as 60 comments within two hours of going live.

“You don’t make that look basic,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, referring to Tarsha’s caption.

“Such an angel,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow,” a third fan commented simply, including a flame emoji in his compliment.

“Absolutely flawless,” another added.

