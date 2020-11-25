Willow Smith Shows Off Her Pert Derriere While Doing The Splits With A Twist

Willow rocked a pair of skintight leggings while getting her stretch on.

On Monday, November 23, Willow Smith wowed her fans by striking a pose that not many people can pull off.

The 20-year-old daughter of Hollywood power pair Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is a massive yoga fan who often shows off her physical prowess on Instagram. For her latest demonstration of flexibility, the singer rocked a sporty set from FP Movement, Free People’s line of activewear. Her skintight leggings and classic sports bra featured a blue tie-dye print that looked striking against her warm and coppery skin. She wore her long locs pulled back in a practical ponytail.

Willow got her stretch on outside on an exposed aggregate patio. To protect her body from its rough, pebbly surface, she exercised on a purple workout mat. The sun appeared to be in the process of rising or setting, as warm light was casting a soft glow over her bendy body. She had a spectacular view of the sky, which was a beautiful mixture of pink and purple. The background of her photo also included a manicured stretch of lawn and tall decorative grass.

Willow did a variation of the splits that angled her pert posterior toward the camera. She stretched her left leg out in front of her, keeping it perfectly straight. Instead of similarly extending her other leg out behind her, she bent her right knee. She pointed the toes of the corresponding foot and reached back to grab them with her toned left arm. Meanwhile, she grasped the bottom of her left foot with her opposite hand.

Willow made the pose look easy and comfortable by bending forward to rest the right side of her face on her extended leg. Her eyes were closed and her lips were slightly upturned, making her appear even more relaxed and blissful.

Her latest yoga pic received a lot of attention from her 7.2 million followers, who rewarded it with over 380,000 likes. They also had plenty of thoughts about Willow’s stunning snapshot and her high level of skill.

“My god, how long have you been doing this,” wrote one fan in response to her post.

“Wow. Now that’s a flex,” another admirer commented.

“Is that biologically safe?” asked a third Instagram user.

“Smh I’m ashamed of myself.. can barely cross my legs.. *puts ice cream sandwich back in fridge,” read a fourth message.

In a previous post, Willow used a video format to demonstrate her mastery of yoga. She was shown performing an advanced variation of the side crow pose that required her to balance on her hands. She was working so hard that she complained about her sweaty legs making the move more difficult to execute.