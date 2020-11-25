Kim Kardashian Wows In Bustier Top & Skintight Latex Pants While Rocking Red Hair

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of throwback pics of herself. The successful businesswoman has reinvented her look many times over the years and opted for a fiery ensemble for her most recent post.

Kardashian stunned in a low-cut red bustier top with orange detailing. The tight number displayed her decolletage and featured no straps. She paired the attire with high-waisted skintight latex pants of the same color that showed off her famous hourglass shape. Kardashian teamed the look with red high heels that gave her some extra height. The reality star is known for her dark long locks but opted for shoulder-length wavy red-tinted hair. She rocked acrylic nails and looked very glamorous for the occasion.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kardashian was captured from head-to-toe in front of a number of ladders that were a similar shade to her attire. She grabbed the door next to her with her right hand and held up her phone with the other. Kardashian gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and proved that she can be a chameleon.

In the next slide, the Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress was snapped from the thighs-up with both her arms resting beside her. Kardashian continued to stare at the camera, making everything look so effortless.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist Chris Appleton and her makeup brand KKW Beauty.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 2.5 million likes and over 13,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 192.1 million followers.

“Everything you do is fire,” one user wrote.

“Ageing in reverse over there,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You could start fires with that outfit,” remarked a third fan.

“Most beautiful woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to the Daily Mail, these snapshots date back to February 2019 and took place for her Sooo Fire KKW Beauty Collection, which launched July 2019.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a netted yellow top with long sleeves. Kardashian tucked the attire into her high-waisted snakeskin-print miniskirt made of leather material. She accessorized herself with large dangling earrings, while keeping her nails manicured with a coat of natural polish. Kardashian sported her brunette hair down with a middle part. To date, the three-photo upload has gathered in more than 3.9 million likes.