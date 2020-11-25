JoJo Celebrates ‘Sagittarius Szn’ In Semi-Sheer Lingerie: ‘Mmmm’

The singer revealed her devilish side on Instagram.

JoJo is getting ready for her birthday month a little early. The singer shared a sizzling shot with her 2 million Instagram followers on November 24 as she posed in a semi-sheer bra and panties from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line to celebrate Sagittarius season, which began on November 21 and lasts until December 21.

JoJo put her flawless figure on full show in the NSFW photo, posing in front of a velvet curtain and sporting a red lip. She rocked a revealing co-ord set, and the “What U Need” singer is an ambassador for the brand.

Wearing her red hair in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders, the 29-year-old wowed in a green bra with silk and lace cups. It featured a tiny gold ring in the middle with thin ribbons attached to the cups.

She paired it with matching lace panties which sat well below her navel to highlight her flat tummy and slim waist.

JoJo put her left arm out and placed her other hand on her hip, showing off her dark manicure. The star flashed her multiple tattoos, including a large inking on her left upper arm and another on her right hip, just visible under the strap of her underwear.

JoJo will celebrate her 30th birthday on December 20 and shared her excitement in the caption.

She used a devil emoji to tease that her birthday was around three weeks away while also sharing praise for all those who received Grammy nominations, which were announced yesterday (November 24).

JoJo added that she was feeling “inspired” and was “getting more comfortable in my skin.”

The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker’s sizzling upload amassed over 162,000 likes and more than 2,160 comments, with many gushing over her in the comments section.

“You!! Omg girl!” one fan commented with several fire, grimacing face, and heart eye emoji.

“Poison Ivy vibes like whoa,” another user wrote with three fire symbols, referring to the iconic DC Comics character.

“IM SO IN LOVE W YOU R U KIDDING MEEEEEEEE,” another devotee commented in all-caps with crying faces, fire, and clapping hands.

This isn’t the first time JoJo has stripped down to her underwear on social media.

Last month, she gave a look at what was underneath her sweats as she teased her followers with another gorgeous lingerie snap. That time, JoJo posed in front of a mirror in a seriously skimpy red bra and barely there panties set, also taken from Rihanna’s line.