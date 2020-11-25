Christina Milian Shows Off Her Birthmark & Cleavage In A Sexy Blue Swimsuit

Singer and actress Christina Milian thrilled her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing snap that showed off her cleavage as well as a unique feature she has. The photo was taken outdoors, although the background was blurred so that Christina’s beauty remained the focal point of the image. A wall of large gray rocks was visible behind her, and some greenery could be spotted in the distance.

The swimsuit Christina wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She was perched on the ground, with one leg bent, and had one of her arms resting on her knee. She placed the other hand on the ground, and gazed at the camera with a seductive expression. Her plump lips were slightly parted and she looked naturally stunning in the image.

The swimsuit featured a scoop neckline that showed off her cleavage, and the garment had ruched detailing which drew even more attention to her chest. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and bow details at the point where the straps connected to the bodice added a feminine twist to the swimwear.

Christina showcased the birthmark on her shin, placing it front and center so the camera captured it. She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate gold bracelet and not much else. A sprinkling of freckles across her nose and cheeks added to the natural vibe of the picture, and Christina wore her hair down, her curls brushing her her shoulder as she posed for the image.

She paired the gorgeous snap with a caption that showed her followers how she was embracing the things that made her unique, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 63,900 likes within four hours of going live. It also racked up 523 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Makes you even more beautiful makes you unique,” one fan wrote, punctuating her compliment with heart emoji, referring to Christina’s caption.

“Embrace everything, you are a gorgeous soul above all! Love you beauty!!” another follower chimed in.

“Girl, with all this beauty in this picture, how am I suppose to notice a birthmark?” a third fan questioned.

“You’re so pretty,” another commented simply.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a duo of snaps taken while she was abroad in Mauritius. She rocked figure-hugging booty shorts and a tie-dye print crop top that left little to the imagination, and her hourglass shape was on full display in the smoking-hot pictures.