Gwen Stefani Poses With Usher Wearing Cropped Denim Jacket & Three-Quarter Length Jeans For ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new snap of herself on the set of NBC’s The Voice. The three-time Grammy Award winner was joined by R&B superstar and former coach Usher, who helped mentor the contestants.

Stefani stunned in a dark cropped denim jacket that featured a tiger printed down the right arm. The “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” hitmaker teamed the look with a white garment underneath that was tucked into her matching three-quarter jeans that were rolled up from the bottom. She completed her ensemble with multicolored high heels that gave her some extra height. Stefani accessorized herself with necklaces, earrings, and rings. She rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with polish. Stefani styled her platinum blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

Usher rocked a leather denim jacket with a white T-shirt. He paired his attire with dark jeans and lace-up beige boots.

The duo posed on the set of the show. They stood apart due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The pair both flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and showed off their pearly white teeth. Stefani pointed at Usher while placing her other hand in her pocket. The 51-year-old tilted her head to the side and showcased her profile.

Usher rested one arm beside him and put the other in his pocket, sporting a chilled-out stance.

For her caption, Stefani expressed that she had the best time working alongside Usher, adding the hashtags “TeamGwen” and “TheVoice.”

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 47,000 and over 325 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.7 million followers.

“He seems to be such a sweetheart of a person! I would feel so blessed to even know him! They are in great hands with you and him! Good luck Gwen I’m pulling for your group!” one user wrote.

“Literally my favorite Duo!” another person shared.

“Hey Gwen I love your jeans, jacket, and shoes. Looking good girl,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I want that outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefani has been upping her fashion game this season of The Voice and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom-of-three wowed in a sheer black jumper that featured a turtleneck with denim shorts that featured frayed hems. Stefani opted for black fishnet tights with latex thigh-high boots of the same color while wrapping herself up in an oversized red varsity-style jacket.