Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage During Pandemic In Heartbreaking Essay

The wife of Prince harry detailed her painful pregnancy loss in a piece for the New York Times.

Meghan Markle has revealed that she lost her second child to miscarriage earlier this year.

In a heartbreaking piece for the New York Times, the 39-year-old Duchess shared the devastating news that she lost her baby in July after feeling a “sharp cramp” while changing her son Archie’s diaper.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan later described being in the hospital and holding her husband Prince Harry’s hand as they cried together over the loss.

“I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she added.

Meghan went on to quote grim miscarriage statistics—that up to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage — and noted that despite the “staggering commonality of this pain,” the topic remains taboo.

The former Suits actress explained that she decided to share her story to help break the silence and stigma around the tragedy that many expectant parents face. She noted that when one person speaks the truth, “it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

Meghan, who has been brutally attacked by the tabloids ever since she started dating Prince Harry in 2017, described how she has tried to keep a “brave face” in the public eye. She also reiterated the importance of simply asking someone if they are “OK.”

Toby Melville / Getty Images

In comments to the New York Times‘ Twitter post about the op-ed, which can be seen here, many readers reacted to say it was “brave” of Meghan to share such a highly personal detail about her life. Some said they hope her choice to talk about her personal tragedy in such a public way will inspire other grieving parents to open up as a way to help them heal.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. Earlier this year there were reports that the royal couple, who married in 2018, were “in no rush” to have a second baby. The reports came at the same time that fans now know Meghan was keeping her second pregnancy private.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their roles as working royal family members early this year and relocated to California to live a private life.