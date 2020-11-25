Candice Swanepoel Lies Back With Legs Apart In Tiny Snakeskin Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel didn't leave a lot to the imagination.

Candice Swanepoel showed a serious amount of skin on Instagram this week as she modeled a very skimpy string bikini. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared two sizzling shots on November 24 which showed her as she relaxed on a chaise longue.

In the first snap, Candice posed in front of an orange wall with a gold framed mirror propped against it.

The 32-year-old South African supermodel placed her legs on the back of the holey, worn furniture and had her arms dangling over the bottom. She bent her knees and placed her right foot under her left leg as she gave the camera a very sultry look while her tanned skin glowed.

The lingerie model arched her back slightly in a tiny two-piece, taken from her swimwear line Tropic of C. The red snakeskin bikini top had two minuscule triangles over her chest with string ties around her back and neck. She matched with high-waisted bottoms that highlighted her tiny waist and gave a glimpse at her toned booty.

She tagged the accounts of Tropic of C, fashion editor and stylist Michael Vendola, and photographer Eduardo Bravin.

In the second snap, Candice left even less to the imagination. She turned the right way around with her arms above her head and lay back with her legs open. She put her bare left foot on the dirty furniture and her right on the multicolored rug next to a large, patterned cushion.

Candice had her long blond hair pushed back and accessorized with a short white necklace and a gold chain with a circular pendant dangling over her chest.

Fans were floored by her sultry display and made it known in the comments section.

“You’re so hot and lovely!” one fan wrote with four red heart emoji.

“Oh my good you are beautiful,” another comment read.

“You look incredible, Candice,” a third fan wrote with a heart eye face and thumbs up emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous and stunningly beautiful,” a fourth commented.

The upload has amassed more than 98,000 likes and 400-plus comments, proving a big hit with her 14.9 million followers.

Candice’s latest sultry display came after she wowed fans earlier this month in a sexy shot shared on Instagram by Victoria’s Secret.

The mom of two showed her impressive strength as she posed in sheer, lacy white lingerie with cut-outs across her hips while lifting a large vase of flowers with both hands. Candice’s long, blond hair flowed down as she flashed her tan and a big smile in black stilettos.