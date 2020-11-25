Abby Dowse Goes Braless Underneath A White T-Shirt In Smoking Hot Instagram Share

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 2.6 million followers with a sizzling selfie that showcased her tantalizing figure. The picture was taken indoors, and Abby stood in a minimalist space with hardwood flooring in a herringbone print, and a small circular table surrounded by white chairs in the background. A set of sliding doors with semi-sheer curtains filled the space with natural light, and she captured the steamy selfie in what appeared to be a full-length mirror.

She rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her followers would know where to get the look.

Abby showcased her ample assets in a white cropped T-Shirt that left little to the imagination. The garment clung to her curves, and she appeared to have gone braless underneath the tight top, making the outfit even more scandalous.

The top left her slender arms exposed, and the garment ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving a sliver of her toned stomach visible as well. Her bronzed skin looked stunning against the pale hue of the shirt.

Abby paired the top with a miniskirt that had thin strap details which extended over her shoulders, stretching around her bust and drawing even more attention to her chest.

The skirt featured a black-and-white plaid pattern, and the material hugged her hips and slender waist. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her long, sculpted legs on full display. The skirt featured a drawstring detail on both sides, with thin straps dangling down her thighs.

She finished the ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe pumps, and also added a delicate necklace and a pair of glasses. Her long blond locks cascaded down her chest in tousled waves.

Abby’s audience absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 21,000 likes within two hours. It also received 432 comments from her followers in the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“You look stunning Abby so much perfection in one picture dear,” another follower added.

“This outfit is amazing,” a third fan remarked, loving the look.

“I’ll cook you dinner every day if you dress like that,” another follower chimed in, referring to Abby’s caption.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby surprised her fans with a steamy shot in which she rocked a barely-there pajama set that put her pert posterior on full display. She paired some printed pink shorts with a ribbed tank that she had knotted below her breasts for a revealing look.