Madison Pettis Shows Off Her Derriere In Bra And Panties Set: ‘Emerald Cut’

Madison wore lingerie from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty label.

Madison Pettis shone bright in the steamy photo series that she shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 24.

The 22-year-old former Disney Channel star enthralled her admirers in a look that she described as “emerald cut.” She modeled lingerie from Rihanna’s line of intimate apparel, Savage X Fenty, in three different photos. Madison’s two-piece set consisted of a bra and matching panties that were a rich shade of dark green, hence her mention of the gemstone of the same color.

However, while her description was inspired by the angular design of a popular diamond cut, the pattern on her lingerie was round and organic. Both pieces were crafted out of lace with a design that resembled flower petals. Madison’s bra boasted a classic balconette design that enhanced the perky shape of her chest. The stretchy cups molded to her bust, and they featured scallop trim for a soft and romantic look.

Her underwear’s leg openings boasted the same detail. The garment’s waistline plummeted down in a curved V, while the sides arched up so that they were at navel height. Two string-like bands attached to the center of the waistband curved around her hips even higher. The detail helped to further emphasize her hourglass shape.

Madison’s panties also had a thong back, but it didn’t make an appearance until the second photo in her slideshow. In the first, she faced the camera while striking a powerful pose in a doorway. She raised both of her toned arms up high and placed her hands on the door frame. Meanwhile, she pressed her knees together, revealing a small thigh gap.

Her lips were parted seductively, while her gaze was intense. Her soft, dark hair fell down the sides of her chest in perfectly coiffed curls.

Madison’s second shot included a view of her peachy posterior as she stood with her back to the camera. She lifted her left knee, placed the corresponding hand against a wall, and reached up to grab a handful of hair on her crown with her right hand. This angle revealed that her bottoms featured thin straps that were strung through a gold ring above the small of her back.

The image provided a better view of her jewelry, which included a large pearl ring, a gold bangle, and a pair of dangling double-hoop earrings. Madison’s final photo was a full-body shot that captured her getting up on her toes to elongate her shapely legs.

The Cory in the House star’s slideshow was well on its way to amassing over half a million likes in less than 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, and it had her fans going wild in the comments section.

“Talk about a glow up,” read one message.

“I’d sell an organ for a date,” declared another fan.

“This is who I’m leaving my husband for,” wrote a third admirer.