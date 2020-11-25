Tyra Banks Reportedly Wants The Power To ‘Save’ Contestants Next Season On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The supermodel allegedly wants to take over the 'Judges' Save; with her own superpower.

Tyra Banks reportedly has some big changes planned for her second season as host and executive producer on Dancing with the Stars.

The supermodel is being described as an “idea machine” who constantly sends notes to her team for changes she wants to see on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition — and she plans to up the ante for the show’s milestone 30th season, a source told OK magazine.

“Next season she wants to make even more changes, including more fashion, more backstage drama and, of course, more Tyra,” the insider told the outlet.

“Tyra wants to merge the competition with a reality show— she wants to show more behind-the-scenes content of the stars. She is even talking about having all the dancers live in the same house like they did on America’s Next Top Model.“

The source added that the ABC host is allegedly trying to find a way to include a runway in the ballroom so the dancers and their celebrity partners can do a catwalk on each episode. She also reportedly wants to use her connections from the modeling world to get top designers involved in creating costumes for the dancers.

And while the most recent round of the competition featured a “Judges’ Save” – a rule in which experienced choreographers Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough had the power to save one of the bottom two contestants from elimination — next year, Tyra allegedly wants that power for herself.

“Tyra wants the golden power each season to save a contestant she alone thinks deserves another chance,” the source said. “Tyra literally has the power as the new boss.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

There have also been rumors that the model wants to shake up the behind-the-scenes staff and replace some of the team she inherited from former host Tom Bergeron’s with her own people.

She previously told Parade she hoped to shake up the judges’ table as she tries to find a way to get original judge Len Goodman back in the ballroom.

Tyra received criticism from old school DWTS fans who accused her of making the show about “her.” Many longtime viewers were put off by the model’s over-the-top entrances and constant costume changes as she put a focus on fashion while taking over as emcee on the celebrity dance-off.

Should Tyra become the sole decider of which contestant stays and which goes, she would surely ruffle some feathers –especially with experienced judges Bruno and Carrie Ann, both of whom have been on Dancing With the Stars for every episode for the past 29 seasons.