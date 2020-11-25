Doina Barbaneagra Strips Down To Lacy Lingerie For Flirty Instagram Update

Doina Barbaneagra gave her 846,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday, November 24, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the Moldovan model showed off her killer figure in sexy lingerie from Lounge Underwear.

The brunette hottie was snapped in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The base was white with black floral embroidery all-over. The classic brassiere featured tiny cups with scalloped trim. The snug fit of the bra pushed her breasts up and together, exposing ample cleavage. Most of the undergarment featured sheer and lace fabric, but the black band along the sides and back, bore the signature Lounge logo.

Doina wore matching undies, and like the top, they were mostly made of the same materials. The waistband sat several inches below her navel, and it helped highlight her flat stomach and trim waist. The panties also boasted high leg cuts, which exposed plenty of skin, including her curvy hips.

In the first snap, Doina was photographed indoors, sitting on the plush rug and clad in her scanty ensemble. She leaned on the sofa beside her and propped her legs to the side with her knees bent. The babe also placed her head on the couch as she looked straight into the camera.

In the second pic, Doina posed sideways on top of another sofa. She wore a pair of denim pants, which were unbuttoned. She was holding a wine glass and raised her chin as she closed her eyes. The angle also showcased a glimpse of her perky booty. A swipe to the right featured the influencer kneeling on the chair. She grabbed her jeans with her left hand.

The last three pictures showed Doina flaunting her toned backside and round posterior inside a room. Notably, one photo was in black-and-white.

Doina’s hair was mostly straight with some wavy ends. She did a center part and let her locks cascade down her back. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a chunky necklace. Her nails were long and painted with dark polish.

In the caption, Doina let her fans know about Lounge Underwear’s “Black Week sale.” She also tagged the brand’s other Instagram page in the post.

Like most of her uploads, the fresh post was quickly noticed by her online supporters. As of this writing, it’s racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 360 comments. Fans took to the comments section to leave various messages, with some telling her how hot she looked. Countless others opted to drop a trail of emoji.

“You’re not from this planet! Fantastic pictures! I like it so much!” a fan wrote.

“This is amazing. I’m in love with you,” added another follower.