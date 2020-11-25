Claudia Tihan Flaunts Ample Assets In Sexy Underwear Set

On Tuesday, November 24, Claudia Tihan heated up her Instagram page with a racy new update. The French-Canadian model rocked a scanty brown underwear set, which showcased her enviable assets and killer curves.

In the sexy new addition to her feed, Claudia looked like a total smokeshow as she flaunted her fantastic figure in the sexy bra-and-panty combo. The top boasted underwire cups, which accentuated her voluptuous bust. It had a plunging neckline, which offered a generous view of her décolletage. The structured cups pushed her breasts up, making her cleavage more noticeable. The straps that provided support for the piece went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that clung to her curvaceous hips. The waistline highlighted her incredibly toned midsection, particularly her flat tummy, and the high leg cuts accentuated her hips and made her legs seem longer. The thong design also showcased her round derrière.

The brunette bombshell was snapped indoors, dressed in nothing but her skimpy intimates. In the first photo, Claudia kneeled on a big blanket with her body angled slightly sideways. Her thighs were slightly spread, and her left hand tugged at her panties. The babe raised her chin, looking into the lens with a sultry gaze.

In the second pic, the influencer changed her pose. She sat on the blanket with her backside directed to the camera, which made her pert booty the main focus of the shot. She placed one hand on the flat surface as support for her body as she looked over her shoulder and faced the photographer.

A swipe to the right featured Claudia sitting with her legs crossed. She touched her lips with her right middle finger. In the fourth snapshot, she bent her knees and touched her legs with closed eyes. The last image showed a close-up shot of Claudia.

Claudia wore her hair down with her natural waves showing. She let the long strands fall on her back. She accessorized with a necklace and rings.

In the caption, Claudia shared that her set came from Lounge Underwear. She also wrote something about the brand’s “Black Friday sales.”

The update received more than 99,900 likes and 170-plus comments in less than a day. Countless online supporters quickly took to the comments section and dropped messages and compliments. Most of them praised her fit body. Some fans seemed to be rendered speechless, opting to chime in with a combination of emoji instead.

“Bro, what the heck!! You’re the prettiest bean ever,” a follower commented.

“My girl crush! You are so beautiful!!!” gushed another admirer.

“You are perfection,” added a third fan.