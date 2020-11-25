Allie Auton Bares Cleavage & Toned Midriff In Impossibly Tiny Crop Top

Allie Auton displayed an eyeful of cleavage in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday, November 25, showing plenty of skin in a barely there crop top that also fully exposed her toned midriff.

The black number cut off at the chest line, swathing Allie’s bosom in a narrow strip of ruched fabric that hugged her curves tightly. Its long, fitted sleeves drew even more attention to the scanty bodice by comparison, while also accentuating her slender arms. The sexy design also included underwire cups for support and a low-dipping, square neckline that left an ample amount of décolletage on show.

The Aussie model further emphasized her cleavage with a layered chain necklace, which sported a shiny oval pendant dangling just below her collar bone. A second pendant was visible to the side, its gold lettering partly concealed by Allie’s cascading hair.

The 24-year-old paired the skimpy top with cozy, straight-leg jeans, which were a high-rise style that highlighted her waist and clung to her hips. The stylish denim garment balanced out the look not only by providing a significant amount of coverage, but also due to its light-blue color, which beautifully complemented the dark top.

Allie showcased the casual-sexy look while hanging out at an outdoor pub. She was seated at a small, round table, posing with a beverage in hand. She spread her knees and put up one foot on the rattan seat, showing off her bright-white sneaker. She slung a beige purse over her shoulder, which had a metallic chain handle that harmonized with her jewelry.

The blond beauty sported a different hairstyle, rocking shorter locks that tumbled over her shoulders in tousled waves. She slightly brushed back her tresses with her hand, shooting a beaming smile at the camera. The stunner was seated with her back to a dark wood panel door that gave prominence to her golden mane. The neutral décor also made her bronzed tan pop out and flattered her outfit.

Followers appeared to be loving the look, taking to the comments section to praise the ensemble.

“Stop it this is way too cute for my feed tonight,” wrote fellow Australian model Tahlia Skaines.

“Waay too cute, love those pants girl,” said another Instagram user.

Compliments were also given for Allie’s beauty and radiant smile.

“Omg that smile!!! Love this so much,” penned a third fan.

“This short hair really suits you!” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Allie tantalized her followers with a seductive snap in which she posed in bed wearing a revealing brown underwear set.