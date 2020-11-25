Tahlia Skaines Looks Smoking Hot In Teal Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand-new snap showed the Australian model posing in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

Tahlia wore a teal bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The brassiere featured classic balconette cups that had scalloped trim along the edges and were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. The undergarment was cut so small that it did not quite fit her shapely breasts. Its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her decolletage, but the underwire structure displayed more cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed in white on the stretchable band that hugged her midriff.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer and lace fabric. Like the top, the brand’s logo was printed on the stretchable waistband that clung to her slim waist. The high leg cuts also helped highlight her legs and slender hips. The color of her intimates was bright, and it complemented her bronze tan.

The photoshoot session happened inside her home. The internet personality sat on the edge of the gray sofa in her scanty underwear. She spread her thighs and bent her knees with one leg tucked near her body. She looked to the side with a serious expression on her face. Daylight filled the whole place from the nearby glass windows, and it illuminated her flawless skin.

For the occasion, Tahlia wore her blond hair in a low ponytail. The short strands along the sides framed her face. She sported minimal accessories, including a bracelet and two rings.

In the caption, Tahlia mentioned that she felt happy, despite looking “moody” in the photo. She shared her excitement for Lounge Underwear’s upcoming sale. The bombshell also revealed that she uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel.

This newest share quickly became a hit with her social media supporters. After only a few hours of going live on Instagram, the update earned more than 7,300 likes and over 80 comments. Many of her fans and several fellow Aussie models flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, including compliments and praise. Countless other admirers were short on words, opting to leave a string of emoji.

“Love that color! You make it look good,” a fan commented.

“A one-of-a-kind beauty with the best body! You make any outfit look hot,” added another follower.

“If you get any hotter, you might spontaneously combust!!” a third admirer wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.