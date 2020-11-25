Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Looks Hotter Than Ever In A Revealing Coral Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley dazzled thousands of Instagram users on Tuesday, November 24, when she shared a sizzling new photo with the followers of her eponymous swimwear label. The British actress and model proved once again to be the best ambassador for her brand, looking flawless in a revealing two-piece bikini from her own collection and earning substantial praise from her fans.

The 55-year-old celebrity defied her age in a skimpy string number that perfectly showcased her phenomenal figure. The bathing suit comprised of a halterneck top with a plummeting neckline and low-rise bottoms that flaunted Elizabeth’s trim physique. The look left plenty of cleavage on show, while also giving fans an eyeful of her chiseled midriff.

The bikini was a gorgeous coral color that look flattering against her skin tone, accentuating her glowing tan and flattering her honeyed locks. A few metallic-gold details added a tasteful amount of bling, adorning the spaghetti shoulder straps and drawing the eye toward her bronzed décolletage. Likewise, the bottoms sported narrow strings with golden tips, tying on both hips with coquettish bows draping down.

The swimsuit was incredible high-cut, showing off Elizabeth’s slender thighs. Meanwhile, its low-dipping waistline left her firm tummy fully exposed, drawing attention to the star’s lean silhouette. The bottoms’ small, triangular front mirrored the design of the slightly ruched cups, which, in turn, spotlighted her perky chest, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

Elizabeth put on a tantalizing display while posing inside what looked like a beach hut. She was standing next to a netted curtain, which had been pulled aside to let the sunshine in, giving off sultry vibes as she fixed the camera with an intense, seductive gaze. She raised one arm, resting her hand on her tilted head and displaying the chic aviator sunglasses clutched between her fingers. A cheeky smirk gave her even more sex appeal.

The stunner wore her tresses down around her shoulders, and she sported a skin-toned polish on her fingernails. A dainty bracelet sparkled on her wrist, harmonizing with her outfit.

The photo captured her from the thigh up, keeping the focus on her sculpted core. Sunshine illuminated her toned body and beautiful face, setting her supple skin and luscious hair aglow. The background further emphasized her radiant look, and included stone walls that were partly engulfed in shade and a white sofa-bed decorated with matching throw pillows. One of them sported a coral embroidery that complimented Elizabeth’s bikini. A small wood-frame mirror hung on the wall behind her, its reflection showing a glimpse of the water and a sailing vessel.

The picture sparked a lot of reaction among Elizabeth’s online admires, racking up more than 12,260 likes overnight. Plenty of her supporters also took the time to compliment the ageless beauty in the comments section, telling her she looked “sublime” and was “forever beautiful.”

“Fabulous in this colour [sic] how well it looks on you,” one person praised her swimwear.

“Just absolutely breathtaking stunning gorgeous and sexy,” gushed another Instagrammer.

“How do you get better and better looking. Keep it up…..,” chimed in a third fan.

“Talk about aging gracefully. Quite impressive,” commented a fourth follower.