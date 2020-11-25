Heather Graham, 50, Sizzles In Black Leather Mini Skirt And Stockings: ‘Felt Cute…Might Delete Later’

Heather Graham delighted her 333,000 Instagram followers with her most recent update on Tuesday evening, in which she posed for a mirror selfie wearing a sexy, classic black ensemble that beautifully displayed her slender figure. Over 10,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Heather stood facing the camera, and backed far enough away from the mirror in front of her to capture a full-body reflection. She wore a tight-fitting black sweater tucked into a sultry leather mini-skirt that ended several inches above the middle of her slender thighs.

She finished off the outfit with sheer black stockings and high-heeled ankle boots that accentuated the length of her legs.

The rest of Heather’s appearance matched her polished attire. Long, dark lashes framed her huge eyes, and the lighting emphasized her killer cheekbones and rosy lips. Her honey-blond hair was parted slightly off-center, framing her face, and fell over her shoulders in loose waves.

She posed with her hips cocked to one side and her left leg extended forward, with most of her weight on her back leg. She held her phone far out to one side, skillfully managing not to block out any portion of her reflection with the instrument. Her right hand was draped around her waist.

Heather’s Instagram followers loved the update, and were quick to agree that she looked incredible. Multiple people implored her to leave the photo on her page, despite her teasing comment in the accompanying caption.

“So cute!!” one fan exclaimed.

“My kind of outfit,” a second person declared, adding a heart-eyes symbol to emphasize their compliment.

“My dream girl,” a third supporter remarked, following the words with a red heart.

“You look awesome!!” a fourth person raved.

Those who chose not to convey their adoration in words left strings of affectionate emoji.

According to IMDb, the stunning actress and former model gained popularity in the 1988 movie, License To Drive, with heart-throb co-stars Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. She accepted a variety of acclaimed roles in 1990s, including the talented dancer Lorraine in Swingers and her controversial portrayal of Rollergirl in Boogie Nights, for which she received an MTV Movie Award.

In a post covered by The Inquisitr several months ago, Heather reminisced about the performance – referring to herself in the caption as the “OG Rollergirl.” She rocked a pair of shiny, gold skates with a cute printed romper and expressed her admiration for the “cool” girls embracing the sport, particularly during the coronavirus quarantine.