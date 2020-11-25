Huge Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’: Summer Makes An Unexpected Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 25, tease that Summer and Kyle will come to a boiling point, and she will make an unexpected move. Elsewhere, Phyllis accidentally spills the beans about Faith’s drinking problem, and Sharon is furious with Nick for keeping it a secret. Although it’s Thanksgiving, not everybody in Genoa City has a smooth holiday.

Summer (Hunter King) has a change of heart, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although she’s no longer Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) girlfriend and she’s not working at Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) invited her to share turkey with the Abbott family as they celebrate their first Thanksgiving since Dina’s (Marla Adams) death.

While Jack and even Kyle welcome Summer, she and Billy (Jason Thompson) clash. Summer lets the man she had a long-forgotten one-night stand with know that she still hates him, and she asks him to be a jerk somewhere else. After arguing with Jack, Billy decides to split before the main entree is served, and he spends the evening with Lily (Christel Khalil) instead.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

During their time at the Abbott mansion, Kyle manages to slip his room key to Summer in hopes that she might be willing to talk things out between the two of them. Summer shocks him by being there when he arrives. However, talking isn’t what she has on her mind. Summer is tired of overthinking things, and she is ready to stop feeling so insecure. It looks like this will be a happy holiday season for the couple.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) prepares to feed the city’s homeless the way she does every year. Nick (Joshua Morrow) plans to go, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) goes with him and tries hard not to complain that they’re spending the day with his ex-wife. While there, Phyllis tries to talk to Sharon, and the coffee house owner isn’t overly friendly. Phyllis really puts her foot in it, though, when she talks about Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) recent hangover. She had no idea that Nick and Faith agreed not to tell Sharon.

Not surprisingly, Sharon is furious that Nick didn’t tell her about their daughter’s drinking problem. After all, underage drinking was the reason why Cassie (Camryn Grimes) lost her life. Nick tries to smooth things over and tells Sharon that he didn’t take it easy on Faith. However, Sharon lets the teenager know that she’s in big trouble, which leaves Faith upset.