Sofia Richie Looks Like A Total Smokeshow As She Rocks A Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini On The Beach

Sofia Richie is keeping the vacation content coming. The model is currently enjoying a bit of R&R in a tropical location and has been diligent about sharing photos from the trip. She returned to her Instagram page again on Tuesday, November 24 to share another round of snaps that have quickly become favorites among her 6.5 million followers.

The upload included a total of five images that were taken as Sofia spent another beautiful day on the beach with her pal Abby Smidt. The multi-slide upload kicked off with a shot of the 22-year-old standing on the shore as the crystal clear water flowed over the soft white sand around her. She rocked yet another skimpy bikini for the day, this time a stringy number from Frankie’s Bikini’s. The two-piece boasted a bright, two-toned tie-dyed pattern that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to the swimwear’s revealing design.

Sofia looked like a total smokeshow as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a halter-style top that left little to the imagination. The number had a set of thin straps that looped behind her neck, offering a peek at the star’s toned arms and shoulders. Its deep neckline made for quite a sight as well, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The piece also teased a glimpse of sideboob thanks to its tiny triangle cups.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of Sofia’s swimsuit offered a look at her killer curves and shapely thighs due to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. It had a stringy waistband as well that fit snugly around her hips, helping to accentuate her slender frame. Its straps were tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs.

The remainder of the photo dump was mostly photos of the breathtaking landscape, including the tree-lined shore and picturesque turquoise water. One snapin particular captured Sofia and Abby from a far distance as they laid out on the sand to soak up some sun.

The upload proved to be yet another hit, amassing more than 205,000 likes within six hours of going live. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with love.

“Gorgeous. Wish I was at a place like that right now,” one person wrote.

“Such a beautiful place,” quipped another fan.

“A real life goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“Most beautiful woman alive,” declared a fourth admirer.

There has been no shortage of vacation pics from Sofia this week. On Sunday, the blond shared another round of snaps that saw her rocking a cheeky crocheted bikini while relaxing on a boat.