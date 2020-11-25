Camila Bernal Is Smoking Hot In Sheer Yellow Lingerie Set, ‘Sorry That I Broke Your Heart’

Instagram sensation Camila Bernal delighted her 1.4 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, November 24, saw the model flaunting her ample curves while wearing a sheer lingerie set as she performed some sultry dance moves in the video update.

Camila wore a sheer bra and panties in a pale yellow shade that complimented her tanned skin perfectly. The underwire bra featured satin straps and some decorative lace on the cups. It plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage.

She also wore a matching thong. The straps sat high over her curvaceous hips and showed off her famous booty every time that she turned around. She completed the look with a pair of delicate hoop earrings.

Her dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle. As Camila danced in time to the music, she often flicked her hair to the side, giving it more body, as she did so.

A filter gave the post a vintage vibe as she performed her routine in front of a mirror. Several angles were used to further highlight Camila’s fuller figure. At times, she knelt in front of the mirror as she pouted at her intended audience and tousled her hair. Other moments were close-up footage of her beautiful face.

In the caption, she simply wrote some of the lyrics from the song that she was dancing to. At the end of the video, she was also seen mouthing the words to “After Hours” by The Weeknd.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the clip. Within one hour, the video had already garnered more than 8,200 likes and plenty of comments from her impressed admirers.

“Can’t focus with all that beauty going on,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Lovely,” a fan simply remarked.

“You are very cute,” another user stated.

“You are such a gorgeous queen,” a fourth person wrote, also adding some emoji at the end for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the tantalizing clip. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, peach and kissing emoji also saw a lot of attention as well.

Camila often flaunts her buxom figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she showed off significant underboob while wearing a pale blue lingerie set. As to be expected, her fans were very impressed with the racy shot.