The Haim Sisters Drop Their Pants To Share A Rocking Message With Fans

The Haim sisters, members of the eponymous pop/rock band from Los Angeles, thought of a creative way to express themselves in their most recent Instagram update on Tuesday night. To the humored delight of their 1 million followers, all three ladies dropped their jeans to reveal an excited declaration handwritten across the backs of their underwear.

The caption contained a congratulatory message to female musicians, with most of the words written in all capital letters and accompanied by multiple exclamation marks.

Danielle, Alana, and Este had several reasons to celebrate – the post went live just hours after the nominees for the 2121 Grammy Awards were announced on their official website, for which Haim was selected as a potential “Album of the Year” recipient for their third release, titled Women in Music Pt. III.

Additionally, the 2020 American Music Awards aired just a few days ago on Sunday, November 22, and featured a powerhouse of live female performances, including Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift, as well as naming Swift “Artist of the Year.”

The black-and-white snapshot showed the three t seemingly prancing away from the camera with their backsides on full display. They wore matching outfits, which featured white, racerback tank tops and loose jeans. Only one of them appeared to wear shoes, and the other two went barefoot.

All three pairs of denim pants had been unbuttoned and were tugged down at various heights to display their white cotton, high-waisted briefs, which had narrow black stripes and the brand name printed in tiny letters around the waistbands.

In addition to those design details, the garments had also been personally embellished by the multi-talented musicians. The phrase “women make the best rock music” was written across their rear ends in crooked letters, with two words on each derriere.

The sisters were relatively evenly spaced from one another, with Alana in the middle and a few feet behind the pair leading the group. She turned to look over her shoulder, making eye contact with the camera with a huge grin and raised eyebrows.

Haim’s Instagram fans flooded the comments section with words of congratulations and support.

“WERE ALL SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU ALL,” one person exclaimed.

“you guys are right and you should say it!!!!! congrats on the noms,” a second follower praised.

“Yes you do queeens,” a third fan agreed.

“Y’all dropped these,” a fourth person teased, referring to the three crown emoji that followed their compliment.