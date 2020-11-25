Leanna Bartlett Sizzles In Red Satin Corset As She Flaunts All Of Her Assets

Instagram sensation Leanna Bartlett flaunted her curves to her 3.2 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 24, saw the model wearing a revealing corset that highlighted all of her enviable assets.

Leanna wore a red satin corset with shoestring straps. The item of clothing was lowcut and, as a result of this, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display in the captivating pose. A little lace peeked out of the top of the lingerie, giving it a softer edge. She teamed this with thigh-high stockings that had red seams and edging that revealed her pert derriere.

The look was completed with a delicate gold chain and pendant that hung around her neck.

The celebrity posed side-on to the camera and looked down at her thighs while she adjusted a stocking top with her perfectly manicured hands. One leg was bent and crossed slightly in front of the other, giving her intended audience quite the leggy show.

Her long blond locks were styled in gentle waves and parted haphazardly. A section at the front cascaded down over her chest and the remainder of her hair tumbled down over her smooth back.

The model stood in front of a black wrought iron fence and several tall palm trees could be seen in the distance, the colors complimenting the deep hue of Leanna’s outfit.

In the caption, she credited Mila Zvereva of Mila Photography as being responsible for the stunning shot. She also tagged the makeup artist Shay Zeinali and hairstylist Tiffany Scott.

Leanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within six hours, the photo had already gathered 16,800 likes and nearly 300 comments from her adoring fans.

“Hot stuff very nice,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Red Hot Super Leanna,” a fan declared.

“Amazing beauty,” another user stated.

“Gorgeous Queen,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of fire emoji after their comment to give further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the racy image. As is usual with these sort of Instagram updates, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, considering the content, the peach one also got a lot of attention from Leanna’s avid supporters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday Leanna flaunted her killer curves once again. Wearing a long-sleeved mini dress and thigh-high boots, the celebrity went braless under the outfit in order to titillate her fanbase. Needless to say, they were suitably impressed.