Martha Stewart, 79, Shows Off Youthful Look In White Riding Pants & Boots

The lifestyle guru wowed in a new pic shared to Instagram.

Martha Stewart looked half her age in a new photo posted to her company’s official Instagram page, but not all of her fans were convinced they were getting the full picture.

The lifestyle guru posed for a stunning photo as she spent time on her farm with two Friesian horses while modeling fall clothing from her Amazon shop.

In the pic shared with her 3.4 million followers, Martha looked fit and healthy as she wore a gold down vest over a white sweater with matching riding pants paired with black riding boots. The grandmother-of-two wore her blond hair down as she smiled for the picture-perfect pose alongside the majestic animals while standing in a fenced-in area on her estate.

The Entertaining author also shared the snap on her personal Instagram page — which can be seen here — and added a follow-up pic as she modeled the vest in a festive bright red color while serving up mugs of hot cider in a kitchen that was already decked out for the holidays.

Martha will celebrate her 80th birthday in August, but no one would know it based on her latest modeling pics.

Many fans reacted to the photos with comments and fire emoji as they raved about her ageless looks as she approached her 80th birthday milestone.

“GURL, you are looking amazing!” one admirer wrote.

“Cougar alert!” another person added.

“Such a babe!” a third fan chimed in.

But others weren’t sure how authentic the photo was. One follower even spoofed Martha’s signature catchphrase, “It’s a good thing,” with a comment that insinuated she might have had some help from a plastic surgeon.

“Plastic surgery…. IT’S A BEAUTIFUL THING!” the commenter wrote.

Another follower accused the stylish star of altering her pics and begged her to stop using extreme filters and Photoshop on her photos. The fan added that Martha has always been stunning and is still beautiful at age 79 when she looks natural.

Martha has been rather tight-lipped about alleged surgeries in recent years, but the former fashion model has admitted to getting Juvederm and Botox treatments in the past.

“I haven’t had facial surgery yet, but I did get Juvederm filler after my dog bashed my lip and split it open,” she told Allure magazine in 2013. “‘I tried Botox. It works for certain things, like for skin under the chin, but I don’t want a taut jawline and a quizzical look.”