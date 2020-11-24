Yuliett Torres Puts Buns On Display In White Bodysuit And Knee-High Socks

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres teased her 7.8 million followers with her latest racy update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, November 24, showed the celebrity lying on a bed while flaunting her buns in a thong-backed bodysuit.

In the caption, she declared that it was her life, thus her rules and her supporters quickly agreed — even more so with the outfit choice.

Yuliett wore a white bodysuit that featured delicate shoestring straps. The celebrity was semi-reclined, using one arm to support her weight. The outfit featured a thong back and sat high over her curvaceous hips and showed off plenty of her pert derriere.

She teamed this with a pair of white knee-high socks. Posing with her legs bent, her feet hung over the edge of the bed. However, plenty of her smooth thighs were still on display in the seductive pose.

Yuliett’s dark locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves that tumbled down her back. She lifted one hand and pushed aside her dark hair as she looked down toward the pale duvet. Because her arm was held high, a little sideboob was seen.

Behind the model, several plump pillows adorned the bed that also featured a pale wooden backboard. However, it seemed unlikely that her fans were concentrating too much on that because, as soon as she posted the image, her fans quickly responded to her alluring shot. Within a mere four hours, the photo had already racked up a whopping 92,200 likes and more than 1,300 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Very nice photo,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“GORGEOUS,” a fan declared, using all-caps.

“That’s fine by ME,” another user stated in response to Yuliett’s caption.

“Sexy and beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for added emphasis.

The Spanish term “hermosa” was also frequently used by some of her supporters. According to a Google translation, this term means “beautiful” in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers decided to respond with emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the tongue-hanging-out and kissing ones also got a serious workout as well.

Yuliett often titillates her intended audience by posting risqué updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently she posed in front of a large window while wearing sheer black lingerie. As she flaunted her enviable curves, her fans dived into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.