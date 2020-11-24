Donald Trump’s 2024 Run Announcement Will Be ‘Fake,’ Commentator Says

Liberal political commentator Bill Palmer isn’t confident that Donald Trump’s expected 2024 announcement will amount to a legitimate presidential run.

“Even if Donald Trump soon announces that he’s running again in 2024, it’ll be fake, and it should be completely ignored,” he wrote in an opinion piece on Palmer Report.

According to the blogger, the expected announcement is part of a strategy to raise money for Trump’s legal defense for criminal trials and money he owes to creditors, and it wouldn’t be the first time. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the head of state used his battle against the electoral results to raise funds for an “official election defense fund.” But as the publication noted, fine print revealed that half or more of the money would be used to paid debt from Trump’s re-election campaign

“The fine print on those solicitations says 60% of a contribution helps the campaign retire debt and 40% goes to the Republican National Committee,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Palmer believes that the commander in chief’s purported forthcoming 2024 announcement will follow a similar strategy.

“Trump will obviously be in prison before 2024. Don’t let anyone in the media get away with framing this Trump 2024 nonsense as if it were real.”

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump allegedly plans to announce a second presidential run after delaying the certification of the election results as long as possible. Although the U.S. leader’s administration signed off to allow Biden’s team to begin transitioning into the White House on Monday, Palmer claimed that this was likely the result of pressure from Republican corporate donors. As of Tuesday evening, the president has yet to announce a 2024 run.

Elsewhere, former congressional candidate and Democratic activist Kim Weaver speculated that Trump was stalling the election results to give him time to get rid of the evidence of his purported crimes. Her comment came just one day after Danya Perry claimed that the real estate mogul could be indicted on January 21 in the wake of President-elect Joe Biden’s expected inauguration.

If a Trump 2024 bid becomes a reality, the real estate mogul would likely have a significant amount of support. A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday revealed that the president has 53 percent support among the Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who were surveyed. In second place was Vice President Mike Pence with 12 percent, and in third Donald Trump Jr. with 8. Other candidates included prominent GOP figures like Ted Cruz, Mitt Romney, Tom Cotton, and Nikki Haley — all of whom received less than 5 percent support.