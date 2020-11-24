Stassie Karanikolaou Brings The Heat In A Blue Balconette Bra & Matching Panties

Stassie's racy look was from Lounge Underwear.

Stassie Karanikolaou brought some heat to her Instagram page this week when she treated her 9.5 million followers to another look at her phenomenal figure.

Taking to her account on Tuesday, November 24, the model sent temperatures soaring as she went scantily clad in a sexy set of lingerie that left little to the imagination. The coordinated undergarments were from Lounge Underwear, where, Stassie noted, fans could enjoy steep discounts, as the brand has already begun the major Black Friday sale that boasts savings of up to 75 percent off.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the 23-year-old beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in her skimpy ensemble that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Stassie looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her voluptuous chest in a teal balconette bra that complemented her deep tan. It had thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a thick satin band that fit snugly around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame. The piece also a deep neckline that exposed her decolletage and ample cleavage, giving the shot a seductive vibe. The busty display was further accentuated by the garment’s underwire-style cups, which also featured a flirty scalopped trim along the tops.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner also rocked a pair of matching lace panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs, which she crossed one over the other as she posed for the snap. It had a thin waistband as well that appeared to be made of satin material. It sat just beneath her navel, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and flat tummy.

Stassie showed off her racy look in what appeared to be the living room of her home. She sat on a cozy white armchair, pushing her hips up against one side of its backrest while resting her elbow on the opposite side. Her eyes were honed in on the camera in front of her, which she stared down with an alluring gaze while pursing her plump lips in a sultry manner.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the skin-baring new image on Stassie’s feed with love. It has racked up more than 277,000 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“So beautiful and adorable,” one person wrote.

“You’re perfect,” praised another fan.

“Someone is on fire,” a third follower remarked, adding a flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

While Stassie often makes headlines for her fashion-forward outfits, she recently had her followers talking about what she wasn’t wearing. The star sent temperatures soaring when she shared a sultry bathroom snap on Monday that captured her going nude while taking a bath. The upload proved to be another hit, amassing more than 904,000 likes and 2,723 comments to date.