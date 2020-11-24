Qimmah Russo Wears Glasses And Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Jeans

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 24, saw the celebrity flaunting her killer curves in a casual look.

In the caption, Qimmah asked if any of her fans wore glasses such as she was doing in the update. Many rushed to the comments section to let her know if they did. However, others were more interested in admiring the fitness guru’s svelte figure and weren’t afraid to say so.

Qimmah wore a gorgeous orange short-sleeved top in her latest set. It featured ruffled sleeved and a drawstring cropped bottom that helped to draw attention to her tiny waist as she posed outside in the bright sunlight.

She teamed this with a pair of skintight high-waisted denim jeans that showed off her pert derriere as she stood with her back to the camera.

The celebrity smiled broadly as she looked over one shoulder, showing off her glasses, as she did so. Her dark locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down over her back.

The second shot saw Qimmah positioned in a very similar pose. However, the camera had panned out in order to show off more of her enviable physique.

Standing on a footpath in front of a perfectly manicured lawn, it was now revealed that Qimmah carried a handbag and wore a pair of beige wedged sandals.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within two hours, the set had already garnered an impressive 15,800 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“I wear contacts,” one follower wrote in response to Qimmah’s query.

While Qimmah may have been on the hunt for those who wear eyewear, for many of her fans, it was more about her chic outfit.

“BEAUTIFUL,” a fan exclaimed in all-caps.

“My cover girl,” another user stated.

“Wow girl you look beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with some emoji.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the muscly arm also saw a lot of attention as well.

Qimmah shares a variety of content daily to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she showed off her biceps as well as her buns of steel while wearing bright purple exercise gear. This instantly captivated her dedicated supporters.