Bruna Rangel Lima Leans Over A Pool Table While Wearing Playboy Bunny Leggings

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima impressed her 4.2 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 24, saw the celebrity leaning up against a pool table and showing off her pert derriere while wearing a pair of skintight leggings.

In the caption, she dared to fans to run. Most did so, but only to the comments section so that they could voice their opinion of Bruna’s captivating shot.

Bruna wore a long-sleeved white crop top as she rested her hands against the table. A pool cue rested between the fingers of one hand and it appeared that the shot was taken not long after the game had started. The top also featured a scoop back and plenty of her tanned skin was on display as a result of this.

She teamed it with a pair of black leggings that were decorated with the Playboy bunny motif. The form-fitting pants clung to her toned legs and drew plenty of attention to her enviable booty.

With her back to the camera, Bruna looked over one shoulder and pouted at her intended audience. Her golden hair was styled in gentle waves and cascaded down over her back while she posed.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within one hour, the photo had already racked up an impressive 37,100 likes and more than 300 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“You are the best of the best!” one follower declared.

“Beautiful I just fell in love,” a fan wrote.

“Awesome outfit,” another user stated.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words as they sought to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the surprised face and kissing one also got a steady stream of activity in the comments section as well.

While Bruna often flaunts her enviable buns in swimwear updates, she recently shared a hilarious “expectations vs. reality” post to her official social media account that certainly got her fans talking. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed two versions of the same video. Wearing a black one-piece bathing suit, the celebrity first showed herself sucking her stomach in. She then revealed the reality when she let her controlled pose go. Of course, her fans still thought she looked stunning and immediately let her know this.