Celeste Bright Goes Topless, Flaunts Sudsy Buns While Taking A Bubble Bath In Costa Rica

Another day, another smoking hot Instagram post from Celeste Bright. The model stunned her 708,000 followers on Sunday when she showed off her incredible figure in a minuscule marble-print bikini and took things to the next level by shedding even more clothing in the latest addition to her feed on Tuesday afternoon.

The image was snapped in Costa Rica, per the geotag, though Celeste was far from one of the country’s many beautiful beaches. Rather, the 26-year-old was snapped going for a dip in the tub, which was about halfway full with plenty of bubbles.

She stood up in the middle of the sudsy water, positioning her body in profile to the camera to show off her curvaceous silhouette to her adoring fans. Her head was turned over her shoulder and tilted down in an alluring manner as she pursed her lips while shooting the lens a sultry gaze. Meanwhile, an open window behind her offered a stunning view of palm trees and greenery that gave the shot a tropical vibe.

Celeste likely sent hearts racing as she want topless for the steamy shot. She crossed both of her arms in front of her chest in an effort to avoid violating Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines, however, an eyeful of her ample cleavage still made its way into the scene. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of her toned shoulders and back as she worked the camera.

The blond bombshell did cover up a little bit by slipping into a pair of teal bikini bottoms, though their coverage was minimal to her lower half. The swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky design that showcased her bubble-covered derriere nearly in its entirety, as well as a peek at her shapely thighs. It also had a curved waistband that sat high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat stomach, and abs.

Celeste added a purple-and-green tie-dye hat to her barely there look as well. She wore it backwards over her platinum locks as they cascaded behind her back in loose, messy waves.

Fans quickly took note of the steamy bathroom shot, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to express their love for the social media star.

“U are gorgeous my love,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful and hot,” praised another fan.

“You’re a goddess. You should take me next time lol,” a third follower quipped.

“I’ll bring the rubber ducky,” teased a fourth user.

The post has also racked up more than 15,000 likes within just three hours of going live.