Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Black Lace Teddy & Thigh-High Stockings: ‘Just Another Night In Lockdown’

Like many across the world, Elizabeth Hurley is attempting to adjust to life during COVID-19. She had a little fun with her followers ragarding the issue in her latest Instagram post. The actress shred a photo that featured her looking absolutely fabulous wearing a sexy teddy and thigh-high stockings while lounging in bed while watching television.

Elizabeth’s teddy had a black lace front with a nude panel underneath. The number had a low-cut neckline that flashed plenty of her cleavage. The front was also cupped, accentuating her chest. It also had thin shoulder straps and high-cut legs. Her stockings were sheer black with wide lace bands at the top, and they were attached to garter belts on the teddy. The bare skin on her upper thighs popped against the dark colors. She completed her look with a pair of strappy stilettos.

The celebrity wore her dark tresses down around her shoulders, and she sported a bold red polish on her fingernails.

The image appeared to be from a photo shoot that captured Elizabeth lounging on a bed next to a man in what appeared to be a suit reading a newspaper. They were about a foot apart and sections of the paper were sprawled across his lap.

The celebrity leaned against a pile of pillows against the headboard with her feet crossed. The pose showcased her flat tummy. Pieces of her fell on her chest, drawing the eye to her bosom. She held a remote control in front of her while she wore an exacerbated expression on her face.

In the caption, Elizabeth left a witty remark.

Dozens of her flowers could not help but comment on the photo, and some admirers had plenty to say about the gentleman seeming to pay her no mind.

“One question. Why is that guy reading a newspaper when he’s in bed with a Goddess?” quipped one Instagram user.

“You’re my all-time favorite beautiful woman and have been for a long time. And I can promise you this I would not be reading the paper in lockdown,” a second fan chimed in.

Others couldn’t help but comment on how Elizabeth seems to defy time.

“You are absolutely timeless,” fourth admirer wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

“55 n still more thirsty then any Instagram model. Good for you!” a fourth fan added.

Elizabeth has given her followers plenty of content to enjoy over the past few months. Earlier this month, she heated up her page when she shared a snap that saw her looking sensational in a tiny white bikini while she played on the beach.