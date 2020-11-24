Kate Hudson Looks Radiant In A Red Dress With Thigh-High Slit While Enjoying A Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson looked incredible in the most recent update that was shared on her page. Hudson added the gorgeous shot to her Instagram feed on November 24, and her 12 million-plus fans have been loving the sight.

The photo captured the actress squatting on an oriental rug in front of a dining room table. There were a vintage-like wallpaper and a few shelves at her back. Hudson stretched one arm over her head, grabbing the top of a dining chair that was topped with a red cushion, and she held a martini glass that was filled with purple liquid in the opposite hand. Hudson looked up toward the sky with a slight smile on her face.

The Fabletics founder looked nothing short of amazing while clad in a vibrant red dress. The garment was patterned with a colorful design, including bold flowers, that made the outfit pop. It had a slight turtleneck top and long sleeves that were tight on her slender arms. The middle of the dress was snug around her waist, hugging her tiny midsection and fit frame.

The fabric from the back of the garment touched the ground, and the front hit a few inches above it. It appeared to have a thigh-high slit that showed plenty of leg because of how she was posed. Hudson wore a pair of brown boots with a light fabric that gave them a rustic vibe. The footwear also had a buckle on the sides to adjust the size. Hudson added another bold accessory with a pair of silver earrings that were dripping with black and silver charms.

She pulled her long, blond tresses back in a high and flirty ponytail with a few loose pieces escaping around her ears. In the caption of the update, Hudson joked that she was trading her turkey for King’s St. Vodka and drinking martinis this year. She also made sure to send fans love “this holiday season.”

The post has been earning a ton of attention from her audience, and in its short time live, it has amassed more than 71,000 likes and 650-plus comments. Some social media users took time to wish Hudson a happy holidays, while many others raved over her beauty.

“You are the best of the best! Your beauty makes me so happy,” one follower wrote, adding several red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I’m not swapping..but I am adding! I look forward to making watermelon vodka too!” another wrote in reference to the cocktail.

“Wow who made that dress?” a third asked.

“Absolutely stunning. You are so gorgeous my dear,” a third added with the addition of a few flames.