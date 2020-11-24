Chloe Saxon Nearly Spills Out Of A Skintight Faux Leather Look

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 863,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a daring look. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Chloe has worn on her Instagram page many times before, and she made sure to tag the label’s own page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photos were taken in London in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Chloe stood in a long hallway. The carpet featured a bold red, white and black patterned detail, and the walls were painted in thick vertical stripes that added height to the space. The focal point of the shot, however, remained Chloe’s tantalizing curves.

She showcased her voluptuous figure in a faux leather dress that fit her like a second skin. The garment was a cognac hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the top portion revealed plenty of her bombshell body. The look featured straps that extended over her sides, and across her back, leaving plenty of skin on display.

The bottom portion of the piece clung to her pert posterior, showing off her shapely figure. One of her tattoos was visible, peeking out from the waist of the look, and she glanced seductively over her shoulder at the camera as she struck a sexy pose.

Chloe’s long, dark locks were pulled up in a sleek high ponytail that featured some major volume, with the ends coming all the way to her shoulder blades. She kept the accessories simple, adding some stud earrings for a bit of sparkle.

For the second slide, she turned to face the camera, and her ample assets threatened to spill out of her skimpy look. The skintight dress showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and Chloe posed with one hand on her waist, flaunting her hourglass shape.

Her audience absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 11,700 likes within four hours of going live. It also received 199 comments from her followers within the same brief time span.

“So gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Marry me please,” another chimed in, captivated by Chloe’s beauty.

“Always so stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“You are very beautiful babe,” yet another commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared another smoking-hot look from Fashion Nova. For that update, she looked casual in a pair of tight jeans with distressed detailing and a tight, cropped pink T-Shirt that she went braless under for a particularly sexy series of snaps.